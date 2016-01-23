Majilis needs more creative people - Zhurinov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Snap parliamentary elections will help us find specialists of new format, believes President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan Murat Zhurinov.

"Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has set the task to implement the National Plan "100 specific steps" that will strengthen Kazakhstan's economy and people's wellbeing in general. Amid global economic crisis, we need new people, specialists of new format that will come to Majilis after the elections," Mr. Zhurinov said.

According to him, they will be more creative and able to shoulder the responsibility to implement those plans and reforms put forward by President Nazarbayev.