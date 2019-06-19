Majilis OKs bill ratifying Kazakhstan-CERN cooperation agreement

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved the bill "On ratification of the International Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) relating to cooperation in science and technology", Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presenting the bill at today's plenary session of the Majilis, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev noted that the CERN is the leading global organization in the field of elementary particle physics research. The CERN's Large Hadron Collider is a unique engineering and scientific facility. Successful research in the field of high-energy physics and particle physics can only be carried out only by concerted efforts of scientists of many countries, only by focusing the world science intelligence.



The Minister emphasized that cooperation with CERN is very crucial and promising.

"Firstly, it makes it possible to concentrate resources on top-priority areas, actually, making a breakthrough to the future - first in the fundamental knowledge and then in technology. Secondly, as the evidence from overseas experience shows, international projects shape scientific clusters, full-fledged innovative infrastructure that can transform fundamental knowledge into new technologies and new products, and commercialize scientific developments," Kanat Bozumbayev clarified.



In this regard, he reminded that the International Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) relating to cooperation in science and technology was signed in Geneva on June 29, 2018, to create a legal framework for cooperation with CERN.



"The ratification of the agreement will strengthen the existing scientific ties and will create groundwork ensuring the involvement of Kazakhstan's scientists, engineers, students, and technology experts in the CERN's research projects," the minister concluded.