Majilis OKs coop with Afghanistan on liquidation of emergencies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament have approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on cooperation in the sphere of civil defense, prevention and liquidation of emergencies" at a plenary session today.

According to Internal Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, the implementation of the agreement will allow to exchange accumulated experience in monitoring and forecasting emergencies, preparation of people for the actions they need to take during emergency situations, train personnel working in the sphere, hold joint conferences, seminars, trainings and provide assistance in the territory of the other country in case of an emergency as soon as possible.



The agreement was inked by the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Astana on November 20, 2015.