Majilis ratified SCO Agrt on providing favorable conditions for international truck transportations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at its plenary session the Lower Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament has approved the bill "On ratification of the Agreement among the governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member-countries on provision of favorable conditions for international truck transportations".

According to Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev, the document defines six truck transportation routes among the SCO member-countries - Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - to be opened till 2020, he noted. "After the entry into force of the agreement, the shipping companies of the SCO member-countries will get an opportunity to operate by the given routes, including the eastern part of China, namely from Chinese port to Western Europe. In addition, we expect rise in volumes of transshipment cargo in the territory of Kazakhstan," the Minister added. The Agreement was signed in Dushanbe September 12, 2014. The purpose of the document is to enable international truck transportations, to coordinate efforts for the development of international truck transportations as well as to simplify and harmonize documentation, procedures and requirements of the countries in relation to the international truck transportations.