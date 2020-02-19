Majilis ratifies Kazakhstan-U.S. agrt on consular privileges and immunities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament has adopted today the bill «On ratification of the Kazakhstan-U.S. Intergovernmental Agreement on Consular Privileges and Immunities,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Agreement regulates the issues related to the ensuring of diplomatic immunities and privileges for consular officers, consular employees and their family members as well as exemption of taxes, levies and duties in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomat Relations dated 1961,» Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said presenting the document.

In his words, one of the main areas of cooperation with the U.S. is to create favorable conditions for consular and diplomatic employees. «The implementation of the Agreement will enable us to more effectively represent and protect the interests of Kazakhstani nationals in the U.S.,» he added.



