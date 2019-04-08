Majilis Speaker addresses 140th IPU Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin addressed the participants of the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Qatar, Kazinform reports citing the Lower Chamber's press service.

The annual meeting discussed the issues of security, peace, rule of law and sustainable development.



The discussion launched at such an authoritative international platform as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which unites today the parliamentarians of 178 countries, is explained by the fact that these universal human values have been both the goals and prerequisites of the settlement of many challenges of modernity.



As Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized, since the first days of its independence, Kazakhstan has firmly adhered to the idea of maintenance of peace, accord, security and careful attitude to universal human values.



Nurlan Nigmatulin drew the participants' attention to the initiatives of Kazakhstan and its First President Nursultan Nazarbayev aimed at achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.



"The discussion of these issues at such an important dialogue platform, as the IPU Assembly, will activate all-round interaction among the parliaments of our countries for the purpose of rapprochement and unification of national legislations, exchange of innovative research experience and law-making practice," said Nigmatulin.



The results of the Assembly will contribute to the UN High Level Political Forum scheduled for July 2019.



The Inter-Parliamentary Union was established in 1889 for coordinating the actions of the parliaments of countries. Kazakhstan's Parliament was admitted to the IPU in 1993. Presently, the IPU unites 173 countries and 12 regional inter-parliamentary organizations.