Majilis Speaker attended 135th IPU Assembly meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin participated in the 135th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva, the press service of the Majilis informed.

Taking the floor at the general debates, Nurlan Nigmatulin said: “Human rights and fundamental freedoms respect for which is the main factor of peace and well-being are required to ensure development of friendly relations and cooperation among all the countries and nations.”

“This year, Kazakhstan marks the 25th anniversary of its Independence. In a relatively short period of time, our country led by President Nursultan Nazarbayev has achieved significant results in conducting political and socio-economic reforms. Huge work was done in guaranteeing universal suffrage right, right of representation, gender equality and human rights,” noted Nigmatulin.

According to him, Kazakhstan has succeeded in establishment of a dynamically developing national system of human rights protection one of the basic elements is the Presidential Human Rights Commission.

“In the past several years, Kazakhstan has carried out a number of important reforms in improvement of the national legislation which proves again the country’s adherence to the principles of democracy and human rights ensuring,” he reminded.

Established in 1889, the Inter-Parliamentary Union is the international organization specializing in coordination of the actions of parliaments of the world. To date, the organization unites parliaments of 166 countries and 10 associated members. The IPU has an observer country status at the UN.

The IPU Assembly (formerly known as the Inter-Parliamentary Conference) is the principal statutory body that expresses the views of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Kazakhstan Parliament was admitted to the IPU membership on March 4, 1993.