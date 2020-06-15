Majilis Speaker attends CSTO PA session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin attended the session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (The CSTO PA) held via a videoconference, the Lower Chamber’s press service reports.

The Council session should have been held in Dushanbe, but the agenda was debated online due to the pandemic spread. Speakers of the parliaments and chambers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan and observer states, namely, Serbia and Afghanistan, took part in the meeting. In particular, those attending discussed the draft programme of the PA rapprochement and harmonization of the national legislation of the CSTO member states for 2021-2025.

Addressing those present the Kazakh Speaker noted that the document embraces a wide range of themes and directions aimed at widening the PA legal framework and updating methodological support.

Besides, the parties focused on the outcomes of the CSTO Collective Security Council autumn sitting, situation in the area of the CSTO responsibility, threats and challenges counteracting, ratification of international treaties concluded within the CSTO.