Majilis Speaker discusses arrangements for 4th Meeting of Eurasian Parliamentarians

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Speaker of the Majilis (the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan), has held today the first extended session of the Organizing Committee for the preparation and holding of the 4th Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Parliaments themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue, Trust, Partnership" which will take place in Nur-Sultan on 23rd and 24th September 2019, Kazinform has learned from the Majilis press office.

The upcoming meeting of MPs is timed to the 25th Anniversary of the Eurasian integration idea announced by the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Underlining that Yelbasy's Eurasian initiative demonstrates its effectiveness and great potential to the world, the Majilis Chairman pointed out that the international parliamentary community is interested in the opportunity in the capital of Kazakhstan to discuss topical issues and ways ensuring sustainable development of the Eurasian space.



It is expected that delegations from about 70 countries will attend the event.



The Organizing Committee members considered the readiness for the upcoming parliamentary forum, which is to be a political event of great international significance this autumn.