Majilis Speaker: EAEU integration is embodiment of President's Eurasian project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin called on the parliamentarians of the Eurasian countries to take an active part in the large-scale process of strengthening and developing Eurasian cooperation, the Chamber's press service reports.

As it was reported, Nurlan Nigmatulin is taking part in the Second Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of Eurasian countries "Promoting Interparliamentary Cooperation for Prosperity in the Eurasian Region" in Seoul, South Korea.

Mr. Nigmatulin noted, that the Eurasian idea, expressed by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1994, received its real embodiment in the form of macro-regional integration projects and proved to be effective. This is fair first of all for the EAEU, CICA, and SCO.

These major parts of the Eurasian project are aimed at increasing the competitiveness of national economies, forming a security system in Asia, developing cross-border links, and also effective interaction in the field of educational, social and cultural projects.

Also, according to Mr. Nigmatulin, the strategy of the economic belt of the Silk Road will potentially contribute to the creation of a Greater Eurasia in order to link large integration projects on the continent.

Speaking about the practical steps Kazakhstan is taking, Speaker drew the participants attention to the "Nurly Zhol" and "Western Europe - Western China" programs.

"The concrete steps towards closer integration of the states of the continent have become a practical embodiment of Nursultan Nazarbayev Eurasian project," he said.

Mr. Nigmatulin also shared his opinion about the current risks of intensifying the crisis phenomena on the continent. As he noted, international terrorism and violent extremism, illegal migration, drug trafficking and organized crime call for a closer cooperation in consolidating the political and economic potential of the countries of the continent to solve key problems and ensure stability.

"In these conditions, the role of parliamentary diplomacy has intensified. To us parliamentarians, in the era of global transformation, it is quite possible to fulfill an important mission of strengthening good relations and cooperation between our countries and peoples in order to keep pace with the times," the Majilis Speaker said.

Representatives of 27 countries of the region take part in the second meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of Eurasia in Seoul. It is planned that upon the completion of the forum parliamentarians will adopt the final document - the Seoul Declaration.