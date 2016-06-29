Majilis Speaker extends condolences to Grand National Assembly of Turkey over terrorist attack in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has extended condolences to Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, following the terrorist attack at the main airport in Istanbul on June 28, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

"On behalf of the deputies of the Majilis and on my own behalf I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the deadly explosions in Istanbul claiming lives of many innocent people. We denounce terrorism in any of its manifestations. Please convey our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish the fraternal people of Turkey to be patient," Nigmatulin said.