Majilis Speaker favors development of inter-parliamentary relations with Qatar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with Ahmad bin Abdullah bin Zayed Al Mahmoud, head of the Advisory Council of Qatar, who came to Kazakhstan to partake in IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments, this has been reported by Kazinform with the reference to the press service of the Majilis.

Nurlan Nigmatulin welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s participation in the parliamentary forum themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership».

According to the Chairman of the Majilis, a large-scale meeting of MPs will become an effective mechanism for further deepening and expanding inter-parliamentary partnership.

In turn, Ahmad bin Abdullah bin Zayed Al Mahmoud stressed the importance of the 4th meeting of speakers and expressed hope for the further enhancement of bilateral inter-parliamentary relations.