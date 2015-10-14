Majilis Speaker, Georgia&#39;s Ambassador discuss coop issues in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov has received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Georgia to Kazakhstan Zurab Pataradze, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Majilis.

During the meeting the sides have discussed topical issues of the Kazakh-Georgian cooperation in economy, trade, transport and logistics, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres. As noted Zurab Pataradze, Kazakhstan is one of the biggest investors in Georgia. About 100 Kazakhstani companies are registered in the country. According to the Georgian diplomat, the states are actively developing cooperation in tourism industry. Speaking about the prospects of interaction Mr.Dzhakupov and Mr.Pataradze stressed the importance of implementing the five institutional reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Noteworthy to say that the sides have also considered the project "Eurasian transcontinental corridor". The project will allow free transportation of goods from Asia to Europe. Dzhakupov and Pataradze paid special attention to the strengthening of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation. The two sides called for the intensification of relations between the specialized committees and friendship groups operating in the parliaments of both countries.