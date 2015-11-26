Majilis Speaker had bilateral meeting with Chairman of Russian State Duma

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Kabibulla Dzhakupov has met with his Russian colleague on the sidelines of the sessions of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly being held in Saint-Petersburg now.

Issues of regional security strengthening were on agenda of the meeting with Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly Sergey Naryshkin, who thanked the Majilis Speaker for his condolences over the death of A321 jet passengers and crew in Sinai.

K. Dzhakupov noted the importance of strengthening the relations between both countries’ parliamentarians for the solution of joint tasks including countering international terrorism.

Recall that On November 26-27 Saint Petersburg is hosting the 8 th plenary session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly and the 43 rd plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.