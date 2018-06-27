Majilis Speaker: It was the session of social modernization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin summed up results of the lower chamber's activity at the plenary session of the final third session of the sixth convocation, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

At the Wednesday session, Speaker Nigmatulin said that in its work the chamber was guided by strategic priorities set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in September 2017 and the state-of-the-nation addresses.



Nigmatulin revealed that the chamber held 38 plenary sessions and discussed 263 issues. Of 128 bills, the Majilis approved 91 and sent them to Senate, the upper chamber.



He reminded that the Head of State had put forward the Five Social Initiatives program at the joint session of two chambers in March 2018. Afterwards, the Parliament considered and approved all necessary bills aimed at further implementation of ambitious initiatives.



"It can safely be said that the third session was the session of social modernization. We have endorsed many important bills aimed at the implementation of the President's strategic course," Nigmatulin added.



The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament held 18 government hours, 2 parliamentary hearings, 13 roundtables and 3 international conferences.



MPs were actively involved in the development of international and inter-parliamentary cooperation, taking the floor at the international forums of various organizations.