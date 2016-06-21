  • kz
    Majilis Speaker Izmukhambetov elected as Chairman of Republican Organization of Veterans

    11:21, 21 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Baktykozha Izmukhambetov has been elected as Chairman of the Republican Organization of Veterans of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    His candidature was unanimously supported by members of the organization at its extraordinary session on Tuesday.

    Presently Izmukhambetov holds the post of the Speaker of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Ex-chairman of the organization Omirzak Ozganbayev will serve as his deputy.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Appointments, dismissals Majilis News
