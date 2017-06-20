Majilis Speaker, Korean ambassador praise EXPO-2017 relevance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament - Majilis - Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik, Kazinform has learned from the chamber's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations and inter-parliamentary cooperation.



Having stressed that South Korea is one of Kazakhstan's key strategic partners in eastern Asia, the Kazakh Majilis Speaker commended dynamics of bilateral political interaction. According to Mr Nigmatulin, President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Seoul in November 2016 opened new prospects of strategic partnership.



Korean diplomat, in turn, praised effectiveness of President Nazarbayev's policy and thanked the Head of State for attention paid to the Korean diaspora in Kazakhstan.



Relevance of Astana EXPO-2017 theme and innovative capacity of South Korea to produce, store and use electrical energy, renewable energy sources and green energy were noted at the meeting as well.



Having said that the Korean Government is interested in the International specialized exhibition in Astana, Ambassador Kim Dae-sik expressed confidence it will be a success.



While discussing international agenda, the sides paid utmost attention to strengthening of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.



Astana and Seoul also spoke in favor of stronger inter-parliamentary contacts.