Majilis speaker meets Belarusian ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament), has held today a meeting with Anatoliy Nichkasov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Kazakhstan, the Majilis press service says.

Nurlan Nigmatulin highlighted Nichkasov's significant personal contribution to the development and strengthening of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation and thanked the diplomat for active and fruitful work in Kazakhstan.

Speaking of the relations between Kazakhstan and Belarus, Nigmatulin stressed that the two countries have established an intensive political dialogue and built up deep economic ties arising from effective joint work of the leaders of the two states, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Alexander Lukashenko.

In addition, both sides noted the active development of cooperation between Kazakh and Belarusian MPs. Alongside this, the Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis mentioned the intense inter-parliamentary agenda over the past years, the scope of which also included cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics, agriculture, healthcare, people-to-people and cultural area.



According to the Belarusian diplomat, it was tremendous happiness for him to work in Kazakhstan.

"Those reforms, those changes that are occurring in Kazakhstan are of utmost importance for us. They are very dynamic. This is what our country needs as well. (...) Thanks to those initiatives, which are launched by Kazakhstan, by your President, and are rapidly implemented through the legislative sphere, we receive big dividends for the future. Such cooperation has great prospects," said Anatoliy Nichkasov.