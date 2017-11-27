  • kz
    Majilis Speaker meets with Deputy Chairman of Russian State Duma

    13:58, 27 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Speaker of Kazakhstan's Majilis, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met with Deputy Chairman of Russian State Duma Sergey Neverov on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan Model of Modernization in a New Global Reality Conference in Astana, the Majilis press service reports.

    Nurlan Nigmatulin congratulated Sergey Neverov on his election as the head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, saying it would give a new impetus to Kazakh-Russian relations, including at the inter-parliamentary level.

    Majilis Speaker highly praised the results achieved in strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on mutual understanding and personal friendship of the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia.

    The sides stressed the mutual interest in continuing the exchange of experience in legislative support of reforms and implementation of various projects, including those concerning interregional development and cooperation.

     

