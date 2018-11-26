Majilis Speaker meets with foreign MPs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis (the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan) Nurlan Nigmatulin has held today several bilateral meetings with deputy speakers of the parliaments of foreign countries on the margins of "Astana - a Center of Global Integration, Security and Peace" International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Majilis's press service.

Discussing the future directions of the Kazakhstan-Russia inter-parliamentary interaction with Sergey Neverov, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the sides underlined the importance of actively using the potential of the Inter-Chamber Commission, relevant committees and cooperation groups. In the conversation about the strategic partnership of the two countries, special attention was given to the results of the 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum with the participation of heads of state Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin in Petropavlovsk.





At the meeting with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Ziyafet Asgarov, Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin underscored the importance of the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which, according to Nigmatulin, breaks new ground in the history of the interaction between the Caspian littoral countries. The interlocutors also spoke in favor of building up relations between Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani parliamentarians.

The Majilis Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop discussed promising directions of the Kazakhstan-Turkey inter-parliamentary cooperation.



During the talks with Deputy Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Remigijus Žemaitaitis, Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized that strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue with Lithuanian MPs is one of the crucial activities of the Majilis. A great potential for building up Kazakhstan-Lithuania cooperation is the new economy, primarily, digital and financial technologies.



Meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Assel Koduranova, the Majilis Speaker called the interaction of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz parliamentarians an essential component of the partnership between the two countries.



The Chairman of the Majilis thanked the parliamentarians for participating in the conference and underlined the importance of coordinating MPs' efforts to find solutions to topical issues on the international agenda.

In turn, the interlocutors noted the high level of the organized event and expressed their readiness to expand interaction.