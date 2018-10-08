Majilis Speaker meets with Turkish counterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin and his Turkish counterpart Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim agreed to step up inter-parliamentary cooperation on the sidelines of the 3rd meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Antalya, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

It was stressed that thanks to joint effective work based on mutual understanding of the leaders of the two countries Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakhstan and Turkey achieved high results in strengthening multi-faceted cooperation. The sides established intensive political dialogue, deepened economic ties and developed cooperation in all sectors. According to Speaker Nigmatulin, the official visit of the Turkish President to Kazakhstan in September 2017 and the official visit of the Kazakh leader to Turkey this September gave a new momentum to the Kazakh-Turkish relations.



The Kazakh Majilis Speaker believes that transport and logistics, tourism and agriculture can become the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation between Astana and Ankara in light of the key directions highlighted by President Nazarbayev in his recent State-of-the-Nation Address.



Nurlan Nigmatulin and Binali Yildirim expressed confidence that more active cooperation between Kazakhstani and Turkish MPs will promote all-round development of mutually profitable cooperation between Astana and Ankara.