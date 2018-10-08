Majilis Speaker Nigmatullin held talks with Russian Duma Speaker Volodin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 3rd Conference of the Speakers of the Eurasian Parliaments, Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin met with Speaker of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

The theme of the conference which started today in Antalya, Turkey, is Economic Cooperation, Environment and Sustainable Development in Eurasia, the press service of the Majilis says.



The participants discuss the efficiency and relevance of this dialogue platform which brought together 40 countries and 5 international organizations this year.



While talking about Kazakhstan-Russia relations, Nurlan Nigmatullin pointed out strategic character of the bilateral cooperation based on friendship and active interaction of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.



Nurlan Nigmatullin and Vyacheslav Volodin stressed the importance of the theme of the 3rd Conference of the Eurasian Parliaments Speakers as well as the importance of the environment protection issues.