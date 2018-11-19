Majilis Speaker, OSCE PA President meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

At the onset of the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin said the Kazakhstani Parliament attaches great importance to further strengthening of cooperation with the OSCE PA.



In his words, the PA platform as an effective tool of constructive inter-parliamentary dialogue should be used to the maximum to achieve common goals. One of them is to fight transnational challenges and threats. In this light, Nurlan Nigmatulin stressed the relevance of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative on the creation of the Global anti-terrorist network under the aegis of the UN and the Code of Conduct Towards Achieving a World Free of Terrorism which was signed in September 2018 in New York.



George Tsereteli, in turn, praised good relations between Kazakhstan and the OSCE as well as Kazakhstani MPs and the OSCE PA. According to him, as the OSCE Chair Kazakhstan has played an important role and has always been a reliable and professional partner. The OSCE PA President also highly appreciated President Nazarbayev's initiatives, especially the one on conduction of the Congress of World Religions.



"It is a pivotal initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev since it is aimed at fighting such threats as radicalism and manifestation of religious intolerance. We also really appreciate the relations we have with Kazakhstani MPs," said Tsereteli.



Speaker Nigmatulin continued by expressing confidence that participation of the OSCE PA reps in the 4th meeting of the Eurasian Parliaments' speakers scheduled to be held in Astana next year will contribute to fruitful exchange of views on the most pressing issues for entire Eurasia.