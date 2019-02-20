Majilis Speaker paying official visit to Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin is paying his first official visit to Austria, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

The program of the visit includes negotiations with Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the Austrian National Council. Speaker Nigmatulin is also expected to meet with Ingo Appe, President of the Federal Council of the Austrian Parliament, Miroslav Lajcak, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, and George Tsereteli, OSCE PA President.



Nurlan Nimgatulin is set to address the winter session of the OSCE PA. The Assembly unites over 300 parliamentarians from 57 countries of Europe, Asia and North America.



On the sidelines of the OSCE PA session, Speaker Nigmatulin will hold bilateral meetings with his colleagues.