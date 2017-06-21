Majilis Speaker praises renaming of Astana airport after Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament - Majilis - Nurlan Nigmatulin started the regular plenary session of the chamber on Wednesday by announcing great news that the Astana International Airport had been renamed into the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Kazinform reports.

"Starting today the airport of our capital city will bear the name of the First President - Leader of the nation Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev... First of all, I would like to congratulate all of us, all Kazakhstanis on this decision...The initiative to rename the airport was widely supported by Kazakhstani society. We saw it ourselves during the trips to the regions [of Kazakhstan] and meetings with locals," Mr Nigmatulin said at the onset of the plenary session.



The Majilis Speaker noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev is the initiator of strategic reforms that transformed our country and the true architect of Kazakhstan's model of statehood. "The decision to rename the international airport brightly illustrates that fact," Nigmatulin added.



Earlier it was reported that the Astana International Airport will bear the name of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Nursultan Nazarbayev. The corresponding decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan was published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda and Yegemen Kazakhstan on June 21, 2017.