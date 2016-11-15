Majilis Speaker, Serbian PM met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has met today with Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić in Astana.

“We view your visit as a proof of Serbia’s interest in maintaining high level of bilateral relations reached in recent years,” said Nigmatulin.

“Of course, our today’s meeting contributes to the implementation of the agreements of our presidents concluded during mutual visits and which give an additional boost to the Kazakh-Serbian relations,” N.Nigmatulin noted.

The sides emphasized that the official visit of the Serbian PM takes place on the threshold of celebrating the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

The Speaker of the Majilis pointed out the prospects of the ties between the two countries and importance of inter-parliamentary contacts. He extended an invitation to the Chairman of the Serbian Parliament to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

N.Nigmatulin expressed also readiness for coordination of the efforts within the international parliamentary organizations in order to search for solutions for the acute issues of the international agenda.

In turn, the Serbian PM spoke for expanding trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Upon completion of the meeting, Nigmatulin thanked A. Vučić for the meeting.