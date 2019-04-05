Majilis Speaker to attend 140th IPU Assembly in Doha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin will attend the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union scheduled for April 6-9 in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Lower Chamber.

The Majilis Speaker is expected to deliver a speech devoted to the role of parliaments in improvement of education for the name of peace, security and rule of law.



The outcomes of the meeting will contribute to United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development scheduled for July 2019.



The programme of the visit includes a number of the meetings namely with Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas, Speaker of the Qatar Advisory Council Ahmad Bin Abdulla Bin Zaid AL Mahmoud. He is also expected to discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation issues with colleagues from Belgium, Vietnam, China, Russia, Turkey and other countries.



The Inter-Parliamentary Union was established in 1889 for coordinating the actions of the parliaments of the countries. The Parliament of Kazakhstan was admitted to the IPU in 1993. Today the IPU unites 178 countries and 12 regional inter-parliamentary organizations.