Majilis Speaker, Turkish Ambassador met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanik.

The Majilis Chairman noted the two countries' friendship and a high level of relations between our nations and said that the official visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Ankara on August 5 had become the first one visit of a foreign country leader to Turkey after the July military coup attempt.

In turn, the Turkish Diplomat named the Kazakh President's visit as a gesture of genuine support which was highly appraised by the people of Turkey. The Speaker of the Majilis expressed condolences to the Turkish people over Gaziantep terrorist attack on August 20.



The Speaker emphasized that Kazakhstan attached great importance to all-round strengthening of cooperation with Turkey and said that mutual visits and meeting of the two countries' presidents served as a bright example of a high level of bilateral relations.



Nurlan Nigmatulin stressed constructive role of the Kazakh President in rapprochement of the positions of Russia and Turkey.



Speaking on stabilization of the situation in Turkey, the Majilis Chairman expressed confidence that the country confidently overcame the consequences of the coup attempt and would continue its dynamic development under the state's strategic programs. "The people of Turkey and society demonstrated maturity of its democracy to the world," noted N.Nigmatulin.



In turn, Nevzat Uyanik noted that in the year of the 25th anniversary of its independence, Kazakhstan continues to develop actively under the leadership of far-sighted President N.Nazarbayev.



As for inter-parliamentary interaction, the parties expressed interest in further activation of joint work of the Kazakh and Turkish deputies within cooperation groups and international parliamentary organizations.