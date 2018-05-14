Majilis Speaker, Uzbek Ambassador discuss all-round coop in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin met on Monday with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan H.E. Saidikram Niyazhodjaev, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

Speaker Nigmatulin congratulated Uzbek diplomat on the beginning of his mission to Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in further strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek relations, including at the inter-parliamentary level.



At the meeting, Nigmatulin noted that thanks to joint work based on mutual understanding between the leaders of the two countries Astana and Tashkent had established intensive political dialogue. In his words, last year's visits of presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid a solid foundation for further all-round cooperation. The visits also resulted in signing of the Joint Declaration on further deepening of strategic partnership and strengthening of good neighborliness.



Ambassador Niyazhodjaev, in turn, commended dynamics of Kazakh-Uzbek relations which, according to him, had propelled to another level of strategic partnership. He stressed that good relations between the leaders of the two countries had added to the rapprochement between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



The meeting also focused on the issues of relations and trans-border interaction as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The sides also paid attention to the need to strengthen Central Asia's economic potential.



Nigmatulin and Niyazhodjaev emphasized the importance of Kazakh-Uzbek inter-parliamentary cooperation, including in the framework of the CIS IPA, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries and so on. The sides believe that joint constructive work of parliamentarians will facilitate strengthening of strategic partnership, friendship and good neighborliness between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.