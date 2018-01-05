Majilis Speaker visits largest enterprises of Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin held several meetings with the residents of Akmola region, Kazinform cites the Majilis press service.

The Majilis Speaker visited the shops of the region's largest enterprises - "Kazakhstan Agro Innovation Corporation" and "Kokshetauminvody", where he inspected agricultural machinery assembling process and mineral water production, respectively.

Meeting with the staff of "Kokshetauminvody", Nurlan Nigmatulin told about the implementation of the top-priority government programs in the country, lawmaking activities of parliamentarians, and answered a number of questions.

He paid particular attention to the innovative industrialization, an aspect of the President's strategic course which is so important for the residents of Akmola region. Underlining the potential of the regional agro-industry, Nigmatulin noted the company's focus on high technologies and manufacturing improvements.

Talking about the current changes in the country, he emphasized the fact that the key to the success Kazakhstan had had achieved over the 26 years of Independence was the absolute trust of Kazakhstanis in the Nation's Leader, Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as the faith in the future. Speaker Nigmatulin also highlighted the foreign-policy achievements of our country including the start of Kazakhstan's presidency over the UN Security Council, the peacekeeping settlement of the Syrian conflict, the SCO and OIC summits, etc.

‘It is with good reason that the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is considered as the major creator and inspirer of the fundamental reforms in Kazakhstan. The President's annual addresses shaped the foundation for a large-scale process of the country renewal, domestic economy reformation, profound transformation of society, spiritual modernization, building a unique model of inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord and national unity," Nurlan Nigmatulin said.

He also highlighted the success of Akmola region. Within the framework of the Industrialization Map, 76 investment projects worth over KZT 223 billion have already been implemented, 7,700 jobs have been created. And it is planned to implement 11 more projects for KZT 528.3 billion, creating 4,300 new jobs. Last year, total grain crops amounted to 5.1 million tons.



Nurlan Nigmatulin told the dwellers of Akmola region about the legislative work of the MPs. In particular, he noted that the deputies of the Majilis additionally allocated KZT 22 billion for social needs. The money will be used for constructing schools, hospitals, repairing and maintaining cultural and sports facilities, reconstructing roads, developing water and sanitation utilities.

According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, working on amendments to the Administrative Offenses Code, the MPs followed the President's assignment as they maximized the preventive potential of the current legislation and did not increase the administrative penalties. As a result, the average amount of an administrative fine has been reduced by 30 percent. As to minor offenses, the fines were replaced by judicial warnings. Moreover, the administrative accountability for the deception of consumers, and the violation of the rights of people with disabilities and children, has been retained.

Among the draft laws approved, the Majilis Speaker also highlighted the new Tax Code, the Code on Customs Regulation, the EAEU Customs Code Agreement, the Code on Subsoil and Subsoil Use, etc.