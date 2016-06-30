Majilis Speaker: We have to continue reaching new heights in development of country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Our task is to continue reaching new heights in strengthening and development of the country and economy, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin told at the joint sitting of Parliament Houses.

"We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan this year. Every year and every day of these years is important for us. We have formed our model of development over these years and become a globally respected country," N. Nigmatulin said.

N. Nigmatulin stressed that it was the result of the work of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Besides, it became possible thanks to the unity of the people of Kazakhstan that have always supported the President.

"Obviously, the Parliament of the country also worked hard for the good of the country. Now our task is to continue reaching new heights in future strengthening and development of the country and economy," N. Nigmatulin said.