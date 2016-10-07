Majilis to consider rational use of pasture lands in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has chaired today the meeting of the Bureau of the Majilis to determine the issues that will be discussed at the upcoming plenary session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament next week.

At the next plenary session MPs will review the amended draft law on pasture lands in the first reading.



Developed by the deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, the draft law is aimed at improving the state and infrastructure of pasture lands in Kazakhstan and preserving ecological integrity of pasture ecosystems in environment.



The Majilis will also consider the draft law on Paris Climate Agreement, the roadmap dealing with greenhouse gases emissions mitigation.



The Paris Climate Agreement was adopted in December 2015 within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.