Majilis to designate parliamentary prize for journalists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Newly elected Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has congratulated Kazakhstani journalists on their professional holiday.

In his congratulatory speech Mr. Nigmatulin noted that deputies and journalists have a lot in common as they work for people of our country. He also stressed the special role mass media play in the coverage of important events in the country.



According to the Speaker, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament also made a decision to designate a special prize for journalists. The prizes will be awarded in three nominations, for the best TV, printed, online and radio materials about the Majilis in the Kazakh and Russian languages.



The commission that will award the prizes will consist of Majilis deputies, prominent public figures, reps of political parties, NGOs and will be headed by MP Kuanysh Sultanov.



