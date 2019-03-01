Majilis to provide legislative support for President’s social initiatives: Nurlan Nigmatulin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, has chaired today an extended meeting of the Bureau of the lower house, Kazinform reports.

The main matter on the table was the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced at the 18the Congress of the Nur Otan Party.

The Majilis Speaker dwelt on the clear social focus of the entire policy of the Leader of the Nation.



"Even in the hardest times, the government fulfilled all of its social commitments. This is the key message of the Head of our state. And now, based on modern realities, on the necessities of the times, on the analysis of the situation in the country, the President proposed a powerful set of unique and unprecedented measures aimed at improving the quality of life and well-being of Kazakhstanis," Nurlan Nigmatulin underlined.



Recalling the Head of State's priorities such as the support for the disadvantaged population, the settlement of housing issues for low-income citizens, the improvement of the education and healthcare sectors, and the comprehensive development of the regions, the Majilis Chairman emphasized that all the monumental social initiatives of the Leader of the Nation are financially backed. According to Nigmatulin, the country is moving into a new stage of social modernization.

"Above all, we need to efficiently and promptly provide legislative support for the implementation of all instructions set by the Head of State during the Congress of the Nur Otan Party. The President emphasized that the deputies of the Majilis should be actively involved in monitoring the implementation of the state-run and sectorial programs," Nurlan Nigmatulin stressed.