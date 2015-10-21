  • kz
    Major road accident involving passenger bus takes place in Aktau (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    13:26, 21 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident which involved 4 vehicles has taken place today in Aktau city at 9 am.

    According to the website lada.kz, the traffic accident involved four cars - KIA Rio, VAZ-2106, VAZ-21099, and a passenger bus PAZ. The bus was moving with passengers onboard. According to witnesses, the driver of VAZ-21099 cut in ahead of the moving PAZ and KIA Rio. Police officers and ambulance arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

    Road accidents Incidents Mangystau region
