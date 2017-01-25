Majority of EXPO 2017 guests expected from China, Europe and CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majority of foreign tourists at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 set to be held in Astana this summer are expected from China and European and CIS countries, Kazinform has learnt from astana.gov.kz.

According to the analysis conducted by the Entrepreneurship and Industry Department and the Development of Investment Department of Astana city, 88% of tourists at the EXPO 2017 will be citizens of Kazakhstan. Others will mostly come from China, the EU and CIS member states.



The city authorities also analyzed local catering facilities and it turned out that 45% of facilities offer European cuisine, 43% - Middle Eastern cuisine, 10% - Asian cuisine and 2% - American cuisine. It means that F&B facilities in the Kazakh capital cater to every taste.



The authorities will sign contracts with food suppliers, retailers and agricultural producers from the regions in order to ensure uninterrupted food supplies during the exhibition in Astana.