Majority of Kazakhstanis say they represent one nation - MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 95% of Kazakhstanis say they represent one nation, Majilisman Yegor Kappel said at a press conference on Friday.

"Based on the results of a recent poll, 95% of Kazakhstani citizens say they represent one nation," the member of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament revealed at the press conference. He elaborated that currently over 130 nationalities live in peace and accord in Kazakhstan. "In Kazakhstan everyone is equal regardless of culture, language and faith. And the idea of Mangilik Yel (Eternal nation) has become the solid foundation of Kazakhstan's future," Mr. Kappel added.