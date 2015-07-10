Makei: Belarus in favor of close Silk Road Economic Belt, EEU integration

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is interested in close integration between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei said in an interview to Russia 24 TV channel, BelTA informs.

"We are interested in close cooperation in the development of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Eurasian Economic Union. We believe that it meets the idea of integration of integrations put forward by the President of Belarus. It also goes in sync with the Russian President's proposal to develop the single economic space between Lisbon to Vladivostok," the minister said.

In his words, during the recent visit of the Chinese President to Belarus the two Presidents discussed close participation of the EEU, and Belarus in particular, in the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative. "Moreover, we have agreed to develop infrastructure in Belarus necessary for the implementation of the initiative. We think that this initiative is closely integrated with the development of the Eurasian Economic Union," the Belarusian minister said.

Speaking about the SCO and BRICS summits taking place in Ufa, Vladimir Makei stressed that Belarus has good, steadily developing bilateral relations with all member states participating in the forums. "We would like to use our visit here as a chance to discuss trade and economic cooperation with our partners," the minister said, BelTA reports.