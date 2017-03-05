Malaysia expels N Korea's amb over criticism of murder probe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Malaysia said on Saturday it had ordered the expulsion of North Korea's ambassador after he criticized its investigation into the death of the half-brother of the North Korean leader, Kazinform has learnt from EFE .

A government statement said that ambassador Kang Chol had been given 48 hours to leave Kuala Lumpur.

"Malaysia has declared Kang Chol persona non grata," the statement said.



The decision came after Malaysia asked the ambassador to apologize for criticizing the investigation into the death of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of Kim Jong-un.



In the absence of a response to its request, Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman summoned the diplomat, but Kang declined to attend.



"Malaysia will react strongly against any insults made against it or any attempt to tarnish its reputation," Anifah said in a statement.

The move comes amid escalating tension between Malaysia and North Korea over the death in Feb.



Malaysia on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Kim Uk Il, an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo, who is in hiding at his country's embassy in Kuala Lumpur and has been linked to the crime.



