Malaysia finds another mass grave near Thai border

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Malaysian police say another mass grave has been found along its border with Thailand, containing the bodies of 24 people.

The grave was discovered in Bukit Wang Burma, in the Wang Kelian area of Malaysia's Perlis state on Saturday, according to a Malaysian official.

Autopsies are being carried out on all the remains at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah.

It's feared the bodies are another grim sign of extent of the human trafficking operation that's been allowed to flourish in the region.

Earlier this year, graves were found on both sides of the Malaysia and Thai borders, in thick jungle near camps that appeared to have been there for some time.

In May, Malaysian authorities found 139 graves near the town of Wang Kelian, and as many as 28 illegal camps.

It's believed that as many as 300 migrants were held in the camps, which were fortified with fences and sentries built from wood cut from the jungle.

Thailand has also found a number of camps and graves during a crackdown on people smuggling. Authorities have made a number of arrests, amid questions about how the camps were able to remain undetected for so long, CNN reports.