Malaysia interested in developing agricultural coop with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On November 25, 2019 Bolat Imanbayev, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Malaysia, has met with the Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry of Malaysia YB Dato' Salahuddin bin Ayub, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the expansion of bilateral trade and investment cooperation, as well as prospects of collaboration in the agriculture sphere and in the field of halal industry. At the same time, it was noted that Kazakhstan is of great interest as a hub for the distribution of Malaysian goods in the market of Central Asia and the EAEU.

Kazakh diplomat expressed the opinion that the participation of Malaysia in the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), which was created on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan, will give an additional impetus to bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the agricultural and food sectors. In addition, Ambassador stressed that cooperation within the framework of this organization will cover various areas and will provide opportunities for sharing experience in the field of innovations and modern technologies, as well as to hold coordinated action for providing necessary emergency and humanitarian assistance, in order to mobilize and manage financial and agricultural resources to enhance food security for member states. In this regard, Ambassador has invited the Malaysian side to join the IOFS.

The Minister positively assessed the prospects of cooperation in the agro-industrial sphere and noted that the idea of the organization is very relevant and directly linked to global security issues. In this regard has expressed the interest to the activity of the organization and willingness to participate in the next IOFS General Assembly as an observer.