Malaysia invited Kazakhstan to take part in international green technologies exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Executive Director of Malaysian Corporation "Green Tech" Hadri Haris on July 29, 2016.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, the Corporation is responsible for preparation of Malaysia for participation in the EXPO-2017 in Astana and is one of the leading companies of the country in terms of implementation of the national program on transition to the green economy.

During the talks the sides discussed the possibility of participation of Kazakhstan in the green technologies exhibition called "IGEM" scheduled to take place in Kuala-Lumpur on October 5-8, 2016.

It is expected that more than 100 international companies and research institutes from 30 world countries will take part in the exhibition this year.

Upon completion of the meeting, the sides expressed their confidence that the participation of Kazakhstan in "IGEM" exhibition would become a good platform for promotion of the EXPO-2017 in Southeast Asia, development of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of alternative energy, transfer of new technologies and attraction of Malaysian and foreign tourists to the EXPO-2017 in Astana.