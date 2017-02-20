Malaysia recalls envoy from Pyongyang, summons North Korean ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Malaysia recalled its envoy from Pyongyang "for consultations" in an escalating row over the killing of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It has also been said the North Korean ambassador Kang Chol was summoned over earlier comments he made

"In his press conference, the Ambassador...insinuated that...the Malaysian Government had 'something to conceal'. The Ambassador also alleged that Malaysia was 'colluding and playing into the gallery of external forces'," the statement says.

