Malaysia’s AirAsia X to resume flights to Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Malaysia's AirAsia X Company has announced the plan to resume flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tehran after a four-year hiatus, Mehr News Agency reports.

Benyamin Ismail, AirAsia X CEO, reported on the resumption of direct flights to Tehran from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok saying “over the past four years, the Malaysian airline had expanded its short- and long-range flights and passengers can now fly to more than a hundred destinations in 24 countries.”

“The flights to Tehran from Kuala Lumpur (klia2 Airport) and Bangkok (Don Mueang International Airport) will start on June 21 and 22, respectively,” noted the official adding that they are going to be operated three times weekly.

Meanwhile, Datuk Kamarudin bin Meranun, Chairman of AirAsia, said the airline’s fleet comprises 200 Airbus aero planes asserting “currently, AirAsia is conducting 500 flights to 100 spots in Asia and Australia with reasonable ticket prices.”

“Being less than 5 years old, our fleet marks the youngest Airbus fleet in the world,” highlighted Kamarudin bin Meranun adding “Iranian passengers can commute in our flight network to other destinations with the same cheap rates.”

AirAsia chairman said the cancelation of flights to Tehran in 2012 were done as a result of a sudden increase in exchange rates and international sanctions were not involved in the issue.

The flights from Bangkok will depart every Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as flight XJ450 at 15:10, and arrive in Tehran at 22:20 local time. The return flight later departs the day after at 21:50 and arrives in Bangkok the day after it departed, at 09:00 local time as flight XJ451, all operated by Thai AirAsia X.

The Malaysian low-cost airline has plans to increase both of the services to daily flights in the future. The airline is also keen on launching flights from Iran to China, Indonesia, Japan, Australia and Philippines.