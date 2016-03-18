Malaysia willing to adopt Kazakhstan&#39;s experience in terms of elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Turgankulov met with his Malaysian colleague Mohd Hashim Abdullah on Friday.

"The problem we have in Malaysia is that only a small percentage of people - only 65% participate in the elections. We've come to Kazakhstan and would like to adopt your experience," Mohd Hashim Abdullah noted during an interview with journalists after the meeting.

The Malaysian side, according to him, is interested in how to provoke people's interest towards elections. "I would like to thank Kazakhstan for hospitality. This is my first time in Kazakhstan and I would like to learn more about the country," he added.