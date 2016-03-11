Malaysian gov't removes former PM as oil giant advisor

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Malaysian government said on Friday that it had removed former prime minister Mahathir Mohamed as advisor to Petronas, the state-owned oil company.

The cabinet agreed unanimously to terminate the appointment of Mahathir as advisor to Petronas, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"The cabinet decided that, since Mahathir is no longer supporting the current government, he should no longer hold any position related to the government," it said.

Mahathir, Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister for 22 years, has been at odds with Prime Minister Najib Razak, mainly over allegations that hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars went into Najib's personal account.

Mahathir joined hands with several opposition leaders and activists last week signing a declaration calling for Najib's removal.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing. Prosecutors said the funds were legal donations from the Middle East.

Prime Minister's office said the joint statement "aims to topple the democratically-elected government led by the prime minister, and is therefore against the law and the federal constitution."

Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com