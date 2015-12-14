Malaysian investors to build int’l technical college in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - An international technical college will be built in Southern Kazakhstan region to attract investment and strengthen technical and vocational education.

Regional administration office and Malaysian LLP King Holding have signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to the press service of South Kazakhstan administration office. As you know, the President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his address to the nation stressed the need to strengthen training of technical personnel. In order to perform tasks given by the President, the head of the area invited a delegation of Malaysian investment company to visit South Kazakhstan region. The main aim of the negotiations was the attraction of investments for preparation of highly skilled and sought-after specialists. Deputy Governor of the region got acquainted with the project of building the international Ttechnical college in the city of Shymkent. The cost of the project, which will be built at the expense of the investor, is about 3,6 billion tenge. The designed construction period is 2 years. It is expected that the educational building will be attended by 700 students. In addition the college will have a dormitory for 200 young people. It is also planned to open labs, playgrounds and training areas for training future firefighters and rescue workers. The college will train mechanical, road and electrical engineers, rescue workers and firefighters, experts in automation and electrification as well as chefs and cooks.