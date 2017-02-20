Malaysian PM says to be objective in probe into DPRK man's death

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said Monday that he believes the work of the Malaysian police and doctors concerning an investigation into the death of a man from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Xinhua reported.

The Malaysian prime minister, at an event, said, "I have absolute confidence that they (the Malaysian police and doctors) are objective in whatever they do," according to the Malaysian state news agency Bernama.

Najib stressed that Malaysia "will be objective and expect them (DPRK) to understand that the probe will follow Malaysian laws."

The DPRK ambassador to Malaysia on Monday denied telling Malaysian authorities that a DPRK diplomatic passport holder, who died at Kuala Lumpur last week, was Kim Jong Nam, the elder half-brother of DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un.



