Mali attack: Rocket kills three at UN base at Kidal

LONDON. KAZINFORM Three people have been killed in a rocket attack on a UN peacekeepers' base in northern Mali, the UN says.

Two UN peacekeepers from Guinea and a civilian contractor were killed in the attack in Kidal, officials said.

Eight days ago, gunmen attacked a hotel in the capital, Bamako, taking scores hostage. Twenty-two people were killed.

The peacekeeping mission in Mali was approved in 2014 after France led a military campaign to drive out Islamist militants from the north.

The Minusma force comprises some 10,000 soldiers from dozens of different contributor countries - the majority from Mali's west African neighbours.

The UN mission - criticised by some at the time of its approval because there is no peace deal to support - has suffered more casualties than any other in recent years, with 56 troops killed.

Islamist militants are suspected of being behind Saturday's attack, in which 14 people were injured, several seriously, reports suggest.

"Our camp in Kidal was attacked early this morning by terrorists using rockets," said an official from the Minusma force.