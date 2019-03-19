Malik Murzalin appointed as Deputy Chief of Presidential Administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, former Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin has been appointed as Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Malik Murzalin was born in 1971. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and holds a Cand.Sc. in History degree.

In previous years he was an Attaché, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Secretary of the Kazakhstan Embassy in the Russian Federation as well as Chief of the protocol and foreign policy departments.

From 2004 to 2008, he served as Chief of Staff of the North Kazakhstan region’s administration, Deputy Governor and First Deputy Governor of the same region.

In different years, he worked as Deputy Head of Nur Otan Party’s Central Office in Astana, Advisor to President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Affairs Office, Executive Secretary of the Kazakhstan Agency for Religious Affairs and Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Office.

Since March 2017 he has served as Akmola region’s Governor.